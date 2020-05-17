Mailbag: Alternative facts can't hide mistake

You know, it’s sad the lengths to which some people go to avoid admitting they’ve made a mistake. Mr. Farmer’s letter of April 23 is an outstanding example. He claims that during the State of the Union address, the speaker indicated that a pandemic was on the way, emanating from China. He then blamed the tragic deaths of Americans from the novel coronavirus on Democrats who sought, successfully, to impeach the speaker.

In the text of that address, available on the White House website, China is mentioned twice but only in reference to economic and trade issues. Absolutely nothing was said about any diseases emanating from there.

So where did Mr. Farmer get his information? It is safe to conclude that that misinformation came from selective conservative sources such as Fox News, Rush Limbaugh and White House spokespeople, or even the deliverer of the State of the Union address, who we know lies repeatedly and has the mentality of a fifth-grader.

Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.

Albany

