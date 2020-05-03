Mailbag: America needs laws requiring mask use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All Americans should support a Mask America Movement. The world has changed forever, and new laws must be made and rigorously enforced to protect the general public. Non-smoking legislation, which has proven constitutional for the "common good," is a fine example of laws that protect the public. Whether or not an individual wears a mask to protect that individual's health, it is their personal freedom of choice. However, in certain well-defined public situations, masks should be required by law for the protection of all our citizens.

Sadly, I do not believe we will ever get back to our pre-pandemic lifestyle. There will be other pandemics, and we must be prepared. The current pandemic-induced clear skies will soon depart until the next pandemic comes along. Many people, in our polluted world, already wear masks when they go outside.

Please become part of the Mask America movement. Be creative in your mask-making. We can wear masks that make a statement. We can wear masks as we fight to clean up the environment. We must all wash our hands, mask up and support strong Mask America legislation now!

Bert Guptill, M.Ed.

Albany

