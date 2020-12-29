 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Another distraction while maneuvering

Mailbag: Another distraction while maneuvering

So... the southern flowers have arrived.

Way too bad an Oregonian, let alone an Albany artist, couldn’t have been selected. To enjoy them, you have to park a block away and walk. A more proper place might have been along the CARAsel sidewalk on First Avenue. They could be moved! Maybe a change in the city ordinance from our new council that stipulates monies spent for this type of art must be for a local artist.

As it is, it’s just another distraction while trying to maneuver down a curve to Lyon Street. Another frivolous waste of tax dollars from a frivolous city council! To call it a lighted gateway to our downtown is a real stretch of our language. You elected them, you put up with their spending!

James Engel

Albany

 

