Mailbag: Another outbreak rears its head

Coronavirus is a serious contagion, but another outbreak has raised its ugly head.
It seems Donald Trump’s bankruptcy ailment has leaped to the U.S. Senate and infected Mitch McConnell. I sure hope neither passes this insidious disease on to our state governments, as they appear to wish, since it will enable states to cut pension plans and school funding and act like all the other “free” enterprise corporate entities.
Jeff Gump
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!