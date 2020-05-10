Mailbag: Being passed is not personal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was taught in driver’s education that when one encounters a slow-moving vehicle, if it is safe and legal, it is appropriate to pass.

Unfortunately, for some people — almost always middle-aged white males, often driving domestic pickups — being passed seems to evoke a degree of road rage. I have had drivers deliberately speed up as I tried to pass, or even swerve toward me. This is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. If you encounter this behavior, I encourage you to report the offender to the police.

If you are one of those people, your behavior does not project manliness or maturity, quite the opposite. You are free to drive as slowly as you want, just don’t take it personally if the cars behind you would like to drive the speed limit. Enjoy your sandwich, the scenery, whatever, just please don’t endanger your fellow citizens to protect your fragile masculinity.

Mark Trapper

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0