Mailbag: Betty Johnson, the faithful servant

I’m sure some people enter this world wired to help and care about us.
Betty Johnson was one of those special people. One of my great experiences was working with her during my 20 years in the legislature. She would invite me to Council of Government meetings on aging issues. She knew what was needed and set about getting it done. She was kind and persistent in her goals, and knew where help could be assembled to reach it.
As Mother Teresa said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love.” Betty left us doing important things with great love and never quit.
Corvallis and the area say a loving thanks.
Tony Van Vliet
Corvallis
