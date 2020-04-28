Mailbag: Bravo! to teachers of Sinfonia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bravo! to Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia teachers Kim Collar, Denver Speelman, Rosanne Smith, Isack Andrew and Julie Ritchey for rising to the need to continue string instrument lessons for children participating in the Albany before- and after-school program.

School closure was on a Friday, and by Monday these dedicated teachers had adopted technology to remain connected with students. In just four days, Kim Collar scrambled to deliver sheet music and spare instruments to kids whose gear had been left in their schools, so that teachers and students could continue their lessons without missing a beat (pun intended!).

Supporting kids with remote learning opportunities gives them continued access to education and provides constructive activities while sheltering at home.

The Sinfonia is a very successful and popular program, and teachers have noticed increased general attendance since its inception. Yet it is offered in only five Albany elementary schools. It’s time for the Greater Albany Public Schools to restore string instrument classes as part of the regular curriculum and offer this learning opportunity in all elementary, middle and high schools.

Nancy Rohn

Corvallis

