Mailbag: Bruslind for Linn commissioner seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the past several weeks the letters column has been saturated by supporters of Republican candidates for Linn County commissioner.

Judging by the constant mail attack from these candidates, the unsolicited phone messages, and the lawn signs and billboards that have sprouted everywhere, it is apparent that many of these wannabes have some major money backing.

The other thing I’ve noticed is that these right-wingers like to obscure their affiliation, and are reluctant to embrace, endorse, or even mention the lying, unaccountable, vicious monster who lives in the White House.

If elected, would any of these GOP candidates work for the betterment of the people who live here, or would they use their office to satisfy moneyed lobbyists and corporate greed? Here is a simple test for candidates like Sherrie Sprenger: If you are a Trump supporter, please publicly own up to it so that we can know where you stand.

If you are one of those typical Republicans who somehow evades this simple question and continues to hide your ethical agenda, the readers of this newspaper will notice — if they are paying attention.