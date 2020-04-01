Mailbag: Campaign to feed vets home workers

We are struck by the dedication of our care workers at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon. We also know the issues facing our local businesses, including our friends in the restaurant business. The DH has chronicled community efforts to help all of our neighbors during this time, and we wondered if there was something we could do from our homes as we wait out this virus.

We decided that a good place to help was to provide food from Novak’s Restaurant to the care workers at the veterans home. So we worked with the staff at the veterans home and with Karen Novak to do just that.

You can join us and help with this effort. Here’s how:

Donate any amount of money to Novak’s and they will combine your contribution with that of other donors and provide an evening meal every Friday for the night shift staff at the veterans home. The meals will be taken there by City Delivery Service at no cost.

To contribute to this worthwhile project, to support our veterans home staff and to support a local business, send a check or bring cash to Novak’s, 208 Second St. SW, Albany, OR 97321, or to Umpqua Bank at 333 Ellsworth St. SW, Albany, OR 97321 (mention Novak's Community Support Fund). Any amount you can give goes 100% to this worthwhile cause.