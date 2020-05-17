Mailbag: Candidate believes in civil discourse

“It increasingly feels like U.S. politics has entered into a vicious cycle, whereby the moral and emotional language used to galvanize one side is directly antagonizing the other.” (Greater Good Magazine, July 2, 2019). This came to mind when I read a May 1 LTE from someone demeaning his neighbors for putting Trump signs on their lawns, insinuating the neighbors, “like Trump,” are “pathological liars . . . cheat everyone they do business with . . . cheat on their spouses … hate and fear anyone who is different” and more.
Vilifying neighbors for their choice of candidates shows a lack of respect for our democratic system of government. It’s a return to tribalism, which can lead to violence and even genocide, as we’ve seen happen in other countries, e.g., Rwanda. It’s not accepting diversity, it’s rejecting it.
As a Republican running for public office in Benton County, one of my top issues is promoting civil discourse to ensure a diversity of opinions are welcome. Visit my website for more detail on this and other issues, where I expect many will disagree, but I will always welcome sensible comments without name-calling.
John Sarna
Philomath
