Mailbag: Candidate believes in civil discourse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It increasingly feels like U.S. politics has entered into a vicious cycle, whereby the moral and emotional language used to galvanize one side is directly antagonizing the other.” (Greater Good Magazine, July 2, 2019). This came to mind when I read a May 1 LTE from someone demeaning his neighbors for putting Trump signs on their lawns, insinuating the neighbors, “like Trump,” are “pathological liars . . . cheat everyone they do business with . . . cheat on their spouses … hate and fear anyone who is different” and more.

Vilifying neighbors for their choice of candidates shows a lack of respect for our democratic system of government. It’s a return to tribalism, which can lead to violence and even genocide, as we’ve seen happen in other countries, e.g., Rwanda. It’s not accepting diversity, it’s rejecting it.

As a Republican running for public office in Benton County, one of my top issues is promoting civil discourse to ensure a diversity of opinions are welcome. Visit my website for more detail on this and other issues, where I expect many will disagree, but I will always welcome sensible comments without name-calling.

John Sarna

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0