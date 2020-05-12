Mailbag: Circle Boulevard “improvements?”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in agreement with James Cash’s May 1 letter titled “Proposal for Circle raises questions.”

We have lived on the north side of Circle Boulevard for 50 years (before construction of the fire station, aquatic center and Boys & Girls Club buildings) and remember very few serious accidents near us.

For all these years there has been parking on the north side in front of our home, and we need this to continue for visitors and services vehicles for our home. We have also been RVers for 40 years and need this space to park for a short period of time when we return from a trip to unhook our tow car and back the motor home into our driveway.

We have widened and concreted our single driveway to provide off-street parking beside our home for the RV.

Reducing traffic to a single lane each way would make it extremely difficult for homeowners to enter and exit their driveways, especially during rush hours.

George Alexander

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0