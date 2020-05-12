Mailbag: Circle experiment raises questions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Previously I refrained from commenting on the proposal to expand the existing bike lanes and reduce motor vehicle lanes on Circle Boulevard, as I (incorrectly) believed the Corvallis City Council could not possibly take the plan seriously.

Clearly I was wrong.

Corvallis already claims the reputation of a city that is bicycle-friendly. Now it adds to its accolades motor vehicle-unfriendly — a distinction it apparently seeks.

The plan, said to be promoted by “strong lobbying from bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates,” fails to take into consideration that motor vehicle operators in the city drastically outnumber the former groups, and that the latter also supply the majority of funds to maintain the street in question — one that just happens to be a major arterial in the transportation system.

Is Circle Boulevard no longer to be classified as a major arterial in the city plans? If it is still included, then is it the plan of the city council to make it the goal to cut the capacity of other major arterials to please these “strong lobbying” groups? The tail is wagging the dog. Get some backbone, city councilors!

John Wood

Philomath

