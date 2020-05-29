Mailbag: Circle is a public right of way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recent letters have protested the plans to reduce much of Circle Boulevard from four to three lanes to improve safety and accessibility for all road users.

One writer insisted there was no problem requiring a change, since only one in six drivers goes more than 43 mph in the 35 mph zone. That’s like saying “I only misrepresent some of my income on my tax returns” or “I only steal a few things from the store” or “I only beat my kids once a week.”

Please imagine yourself trying to walk across four lanes with traffic moving 35 to 45 mph in both directions. Drivers do not have the right to speed down Circle any time they please. Cyclists have the right to feel safe on the street. Pedestrians have the right to feel safe crossing the street. Circle is a public right of way that belongs to everybody.

Drivers’ impunity with breaking the law is exactly why Circle must be redesigned. And if drivers start speeding on other streets, the proper response is to shut them down there too, not give up.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis

