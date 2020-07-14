Mailbag: Citizen's 'Roses' award to Nielsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A heart-warming story appeared on the GT front page on June 27 about a local citizen who dreamed up a plan to provide hand-washing stations around the city (“Inventor runs into trouble”).

He placed these stations primarily where the homeless congregate. It is nice to hear about someone quietly and generously using his skill, money, resources and time to solve a community problem. He saw a problem, came up with a solution, and went to work. I give a citizen’s “Roses” award to Niels Nielsen.

Yes, the city needs sanitation codes and permits, but 1. Wouldn’t it be nice if the city went out of their way to solve this sanitation problem along with Mr. Nielsen? Why not appoint a staff member and a little money to partner with Mr. Nielsen and get this done?

And 2. Wouldn’t it be nice if the same stringency of adhering to sanitation codes was applied to the homeless? Homeless live along the rivers which end up as dumping grounds and toilets.