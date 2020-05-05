Mailbag: Clarification of throwing out masks

Mailbag: Clarification of throwing out masks

{{featured_button_text}}

Clarification about our governor throwing out thousands of masks:

“Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation’s medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus have gotten an unwelcome surprise: The material is unusable.” — Time

Thousands of medical masks sent to Alabama and Oregon had dry rot and a 2010 expiration date. In Oregon, it was masks with faulty elastic that could cause the straps to snap, exposing medical workers to the disease. I have had this happen in my woodshop, but it was only dust, not a virus.

Much of the personal protective materials had been purchased during the H1N1 outbreak more than a decade ago and the masks with the fragile elastic had been among products previously recalled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just want to clear the air that our governor made the right call to not use the defective masks.

Stan Hall

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News