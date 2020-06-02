Mailbag: Courthouse guards should wear masks

Mailbag: Courthouse guards should wear masks

My fiancee and I went to the courthouse the afternoon of May 21 to get our marriage license — a joyous occasion.

A bit less-than-joyous was the fact that the two guards at the walk-through security scanner were not wearing masks. To make matters worse, the scanner funnels you to within 3 to 4 feet of the second guard. I just got out of three days at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, dealing with some significant health challenges. I did not appreciate having to pass so close to a county worker under such circumstances.

I hope this will be addressed.

David Goldstein

Corvallis 

