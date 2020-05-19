Mailbag: COVID-19 data not telling us enough

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 4, the Gazette-Times printed an Associated Press article titled: “Virus by the Numbers: These Charts Show You How & Where the Virus Spreads.” Contrary to the article’s title, the data does not actually show us how and where the virus spreads, except at a general, high level.

We now know how many cases and deaths have happened, state by state. We know the viral growth trends, by state and county. We know that minority members of our communities are at higher risk of contracting the infection. We know that sheltering in place helps reduce infection rates.

But how exactly did these individuals become infected? Are they questioned by public health officials upon admission to the hospital or at testing sites? Did they not wear masks and use disinfectant? Where were the likely sources of exposure and infection? Were they shopping, recreating, at church, or working in an office setting? Were they congregating with friends and relatives in defiance of restrictions? Were they patients at hospitals, clinics, or senior residential facilities? Or were they critical service workers: first responders, medical staff, teachers, food service or delivery workers, transit drivers? If there are trends here, what are they?