Mailbag: COVID-19 knows no affiliations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The virus is not conservative, liberal, progressive or independent, knows no borders, doesn’t expect loyalty or appreciation, has no religious affiliation, but goes about its work, destroying lives and livelihoods, while some people wielding power stay detached and privileged, and might sacrifice lives for dollars while arguing about who will get aid, who isn’t worthy of it, and how real the threat is anyway.

We who at this moment are still alive through this pandemic can choose to learn some important lessons, such as: We are better working together than isolating our hearts; we are all a part of a web of life, interdependent, with each part having value and being worthy of respect and care; we are part of this earth, not separate from it or one another, and as Chief Seattle and many others through the centuries have alluded to, if we destroy the earth, we are destroying ourselves — in ways we are now beginning to see.

If we survive this, may we learn and may we choose to live as part of this interconnected creation, doing our part for the benefit of all. We need one another, and we need the health, balance and integrity of our planet in order for all to survive.

Linda Gelbrich

Corvallis

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0