Mailbag: COVID-19 needs its own catchphrase

The saying “Loose lips sink ships” was coined by the War Department during World War II. It reminded people they needed to avoid talking about their military orders, which could be used by the enemy.
We can all take actions today to help fight the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and contribute to our state and country’s war with this deadly virus. We need some new saying to remind and inspire each of us to take positive actions.
How about:
“Face to face is a disgrace.”
“Shelter in place, save the human race.”
“Stay at home, don’t let the virus roam.”
“Six foot apart, a darn good start.”
George Ice
Monroe
