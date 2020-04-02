Mailbag: Crisis may damage religious freedom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Religious nationalists are trying to use the coronavirus pandemic crisis to further damage true religious freedom. They want to offer direct taxpayer aid to churches.

Per American Atheists, “Media reports indicate that prominent senators have promised churches that they will receive taxpayer funds to meet payroll and rent or lease payments. This is an unacceptable violation of core constitutional principles. The government must not subsidize worship and other inherently religious activities.”

The separation of government and religion is the unique revolutionary founding principle of the United States. All people are free to believe whatever they want; hence, no one should be favored or disfavored by government because of their beliefs. To force any taxpayer to subsidize any religious institution is to violate this separation and the individual’s freedom of belief and conscience.

Please do not allow this pandemic or any other crisis to allow the enemies of our Constitution to weaken its wall of separation.