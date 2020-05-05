Mailbag: Cut war funding to pay for health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent government projection stated that absent reform, Medicare will be insolvent by 2026. Given the growing economic crisis, that’s a clear call for creating a universal health care system. Experience in other nations has shown this can cut health care costs by 50% or more.

With up to 25% of the work force facing unemployment, continuing to tie access to health care to one’s job is untenable. Anyone who thinks that we can return to business as usual when the current crisis passes hasn’t studied the Great Depression, which lasted years after the initial crash. Unlike then, a war will not save the economy because the U.S. no longer leads the world in industrial production.

While weapons production is still the backbone of the real economy, it is highly inefficient in creating real wealth. Weapons are promptly destroyed or outdated. Rather than being the engine of middle class prosperity that made post-WWII America the envy of the world, the chief beneficiaries of U.S. industrial production are the Wall Street investors in what is cynically called the “defense” industry. Those profits are invested in financial schemes that produce nothing of real value.