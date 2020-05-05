Mailbag: Cut war funding to pay for health care

A recent government projection stated that absent reform, Medicare will be insolvent by 2026. Given the growing economic crisis, that’s a clear call for creating a universal health care system. Experience in other nations has shown this can cut health care costs by 50% or more.
With up to 25% of the work force facing unemployment, continuing to tie access to health care to one’s job is untenable. Anyone who thinks that we can return to business as usual when the current crisis passes hasn’t studied the Great Depression, which lasted years after the initial crash. Unlike then, a war will not save the economy because the U.S. no longer leads the world in industrial production.
While weapons production is still the backbone of the real economy, it is highly inefficient in creating real wealth. Weapons are promptly destroyed or outdated. Rather than being the engine of middle class prosperity that made post-WWII America the envy of the world, the chief beneficiaries of U.S. industrial production are the Wall Street investors in what is cynically called the “defense” industry. Those profits are invested in financial schemes that produce nothing of real value.
How do we pay for universal health care? First, we eliminate the need for private insurance by creating a publicly funded and administered system. Then we force the pharmaceutical industry to repay taxpayer investment in basic drug research by making them negotiate drug prices.
Then we can start tackling the deficit by slashing funds for the war industry.
Richard Staggenborg, MD
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!