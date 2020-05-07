Mailbag: Democrats didn't cause slow response

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I agree with you, Mr. Farmer, that the Trump administration was slow in dealing with the pandemic, but disagree that it is the Democrats’ fault.

Your letter of April 23 says because Trump was impeached on Feb. 6, his administration was too distracted. Trump was impeached on Dec. 18 and acquitted on Feb. 5.

Thanks to the Republican-led Senate, Trump knew that he would never be convicted, regardless of guilt, so sent no witnesses, and did not testify or produce documents —clearly not too busy with the trial. Besides, an inability to handle more than one crisis at a time would certainly disqualify anyone from being president.

As late as mid-March, Trump was downplaying the threat posed by COVID-19. On March 27, Trump was warned by his own medical experts that COVID-19 should not be compared with the flu, as COVID-19 is much more deadly. Thankfully, he finally listened to the experts and supported the measures that are now combatting COVID-19.

Border patrol is also an irrelevant argument. There are plenty of citizens who have the right to travel abroad who could have brought the virus to the USA.