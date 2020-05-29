Mailbag: Did you read the Circle study?

Re Wendy Byrne letter “All Circle users will benefit:” I’m wondering if you read the study done for Circle Boulevard.
Because if you have, I can’t help but wonder how you reconcile wanting decisions to be made based on data and research, and then concluding this is the right decision for Corvallis.
While road diets may have proven to be effective with other roads, the study done for Circle Boulevard shows there to be little or very little benefit for this particular road. We aren’t Portland and this isn’t Division Street. Show me the data where the volumes and crash data are comparable between Division Street and Circle Boulevard, and you might have something. Otherwise, you are comparing two very different streets.
You quote a 50% increase in pedestrian fatalities nationally. But Circle has had zero pedestrian incidents in 10 years. What does the national average have to do with Corvallis?
You talk about speed being an issue when the study showed speed is most definitely not an issue on this stretch of Circle.
The site www.safercircle.org talks about road diets in general and does not talk about how it would benefit Circle specifically. The study done proves most definitely there is, at best, a very marginal benefit to be gained and huge cost in wait times and queues.
I totally agree we need to let data and research drive this. Show me the data. In my previous letter I quoted the data done for Circle. Your turn.
Joe McVeety
Corvallis
