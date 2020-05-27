Mailbag: Disastrous austerity measures afoot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am an undergraduate at Oregon State University. I’m writing to inform the greater Corvallis community of the disastrous austerity measures the university is taking amidst a global pandemic.

Despite the increased hardship and uncertainty that has resulted from this crisis, Oregon State is threatening to cut the salaries of its graduate workers. Workers currently receive a 2% cost of living adjustment yearly, and were bargaining for a 6% increase, and now the university wants to cut COLA entirely.

These are the workers who teach my classes, carry out essential research that will push humanity forward, and generate value for the institution. Without graduate workers, there is no OSU. Graduate workers are already struggling with the wages they have.

I’ve witnessed countless testimonies at the Coalition of Graduate Employees’ bargaining sessions with the university about workers struggling to feed and house their children, living in their vehicles, unable to afford to visit sick or dying family members. Grad worker wages are already insufficient as it is, and this additional decrease is unacceptable.