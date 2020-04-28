Mailbag: Do as you do or do as you say?

I have to comment on Carol Docken’s letter of April 22 in which she shames those she saw out and about on April 1 (maybe the letter was meant to be a joke?) while she was out doing an errand herself.
Does the word “hypocrisy” mean anything to you, Carole?
In her letter she goes to some length to explain the reason she was out and about. But apparently she forgot that many are still going to work, getting supplies and prescriptions, or needing to keep critical appointments of their own.
Perhaps she should get down off the high horse she was riding about town and think that others might take her complaint more seriously if she obviously didn’t expect others to do as she says rather than as she does.
Daniel Watkins
Corvallis
