Mailbag: Do your part by wearing a mask

I applaud the stores that are open for their diligence in keeping everything as sterile as they can to protect us from the COVID-19. However, today I was at Safeway in Albany to pick up some necessary items and was surprised that about 75% of the customers were not wearing masks!

Stores are working so hard to stay open and keep us safe, the least we can do is try and keep them safe too! Wear your mask, people! The person that you might infect could actually be you or someone close to you. Please be smart!