Mailbag: Don't flush any paper besides TP

Contrary to the advice from Angela Carlson (GT, April 16), you should never flush any paper down the toilet other than toilet paper.

Paper towels and catalog pages might’ve been okay in the outhouse back in Kansas, but it is not a good idea to flush either down your toilet.

Water treatment plants are set up to handle TP, and anything else really screws things up for the folks keeping our water clean and safe.

If you must use an alternative to TP, put the paper in the trash and...

Wash your hands!

Bob Utesch

Corvallis

