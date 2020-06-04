Mailbag: End regime of Republican Omertà

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Omertà is a Southern Italian code of silence and code of honor that places importance on silence in the face of questioning by authorities or outsiders; noncooperation with authorities, the government or outsiders; and willfully ignoring and generally avoiding interference with the illegal activities of others. — Wikipedia

The Mueller report results are hidden from the American public and Mitch McConnell’s position is “case closed” (Omertà).

Adam Schiff warned what would happen if you failed to impeach Trump for his criminal behavior. The Republican response: Omertà.

The president’s abject failure to respond to the greatest threat our nation has faced since World War II and the Republican response: Omertà.

The Republican response to the House bill that would provide the necessary relief to hospitals, first responders, economic assistance to millions of unemployed American workers: They want protection for corporations from workers who are killed or injured, because of their craven indifference to worker safety so they can safely make millions with no legal liability: Omertà.

The president’s consigliere, William Barr, the attorney general of the United States, protecting him from legal scrutiny; the Republican response: Omertà.