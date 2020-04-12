Mailbag: Face mask fire hazard

Do not put face masks in the microwave to disinfect if they have a nose wire in them, as it will cause a fire.
Rose Seminary
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Do not put face masks in the microwave to disinfect if they have a nose wire in them, as it will cause a fire.
Rose Seminary
Albany
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.