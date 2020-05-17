Mailbag: Family removal idea is nonsense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I saw a Fox News piece suggesting that since we are supposed to be sheltering in place, the greatest spread of the pandemic is among family members in the home. They further suggest that government agents would soon be forcefully removing infected family members to prevent the spread.

One of the distinguishing factors between conservatives and progressives is whether government should protect the herd or individual liberty. I'm odd because I'm progressive but share the conservatives' concern for liberty. I view the Second Amendment as our protection against the abuse of power.

However, some problems require national or even worldwide solutions. This pandemic is one. Scientists assure us that the virus cannot differentiate between state lines or national borders. Had the administration believed the scientists, it could have saved thousands of lives. But, as he has said many times, Trump is not much on science.

Two concerns with this nonsense of removing family members. First, with a two-week incubation period, it would make more sense to quarantine the whole house. Second, where was this concern for liberty when we were caging children at the border?

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

