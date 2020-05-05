Mailbag: Forced shutdown not the way to go

Referencing June Forsyth Kenagy’s letter of April 24 (I read her contributions with alacrity) wherein she criticizes the government’s methodology of shutting down many businesses, she offers alternative suggestions as to how these edicts could have been made more logical, more effective, less invasive and less demoralizing.

I commend Mrs. Kenagy for her desire to improve this unwelcome situation, and even concede that her suggestions may well have been an improvement on the current system of ordering “free” citizens to stay home, shut down and otherwise comply with government edicts. However, it is a fool’s errand to think that whatever “fixes” one believes will improve a given situation, it is far better, less intrusive and undoubtedly will result in a more positive outcome if everyone would apply a bit of economic law and realize that people choosing freely, via market solutions, will render the least waste of resources. It is not necessary to initiate force, and such force should be vilified wherever it rears its vicious head.