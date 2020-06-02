Mailbag: Give your city councilor feedback

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Where will the cars that travel Circle go?

During the gas line work in early May at Circle Boulevard and Highland Drive, I got a taste of what’s to come if Circle is reduced to two lanes.

What I experienced in the youth-centric campus of the aquatic center, the Boys & Girls Club and the school was frightening.

A steady stream of cars wove and sped through the campus, perfectly timed with the intermittent delay that caused eastbound cars to back up toward the fire station.

I saw three kids on bikes nearly get hit and an adult barely get out of the way as a car sped past the club’s front doors. Imagine if traffic were at normal capacity.

Where are the 12,400 cars daily driving Circle going to divert? What’s the likelihood that decreasing the capacity of a major east-west arterial will take cars off the road? Is this equitable to people with mobility or health issues, working families living on the edge of poverty, or in places where bus service or biking doesn’t align with their work and school schedules? How has this project gotten this far?