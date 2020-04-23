Mailbag: Go, Governor Andrew Cuomo!

Go, Governor Andrew Cuomo! I would vote for Cuomo for president in a New York minute!
I know he won’t run in 2020, but I’m for him for 2024, if I'm still alive after probably four more years of Trump and one virus pandemic after the other due to global warming and too many people on this planet and globalization, which is continual travel of people and goods back and forth between Asia and the rest of the world.
Bill Clinton (Republican-lite) enthusiastically backed that in the ‘90s, along with every Republican in this country.
Mary Brock
Albany
