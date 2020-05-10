Mailbag: Gov. Brown, open Oregon now

Gov. Brown, open Oregon now.
The curve is flattened. Hospitals are not overrun. People need access to their doctors for non-COVID procedures.
People need their own jobs back!
Establishing herd immunity would be healthy. Your current policy is only stoking the fire for a very strong second wave of COVID-19.
Stop controlling Oregon!
You are misleading Oregonians to think there is a “safe.” Your “safe” policies equal far expanded government, ever-increasing taxes and restrictions. There is no “safe” from the coronavirus, just delay while it mutates and grows stronger.
This is the Land of the Free — except in your mind.
Voters: Be mindful of who trusts you (Republicans) vs. who wants to take more and more of your money, lock you up so you can’t support yourself and control you (Democrats).
Sheralyn Kemp
Corvallis
