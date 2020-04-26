Mailbag: Government health care a bad idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the letter about Medicare for All (Mailbag, April 15): That's what we need, government health care. Look at Italy, it isn't working out too well for them! Personally, I don't want the government taking over our health care system. Why don't our elected politicians look at other countries to see what works and doesn't work? Why couldn't we take the best from each and make our own? Examples: Sweden or Singapore. They are thought of as socialist countries, but are not.

The government will only take care of those they deem worthy. The rest — well, we know what's going to happen to them (Bloomberg mentioned it)!

As for the shortage of adequate medical supplies, isn't each state responsible for these supplies? Kate Brown just dumped over a million masks because the elastic was old? There are enough bureaucrats it seems like they could appoint someone to rotate the stock through the medical system and keep the backup supplies up to date. Time to elect some people with common sense!

Vickie Bailey

Tangent

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0