Mailbag: Government needs supervision

Interesting article with just one error of fact: “Council to take up 2nd Amendment sanctuary city resolution,” April 5.

Inform the author, Caitlyn M. May, that she is very mistaken not only about “rights granted in the U.S. Constitution” but also our government. The U.S. Constitution does not “grant” any rights to the people. The rights are inherent.

The U.S. Constitution is the document in which we the people grant power and authority to the government to act on our behalf. The Constitution and Bill of Rights clearly restrict the government’s power and dominion over its citizens. This is a significant philosophical difference that helps prevent the abuse of government power by politicians in their quest to do good while trampling individual rights.

Grand juries, juries, elections by citizens, and other aspects are checks on unfettered government power and abuse. Never forget that “government” is just people who need constant supervision and reminders that they serve their citizen neighbors, and not the financiers of the campaigns.

Chris Cei

Albany

