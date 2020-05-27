Mailbag: Graduate employees face challenges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During contract bargaining with graduate employees, Oregon State University administration has proposed setting the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) to 0%.

Previous contracts have included a 2% annual COLA, but the administration wants to eliminate the COLA altogether. This has the effect of reducing graduate employee pay every year. Almost all graduate employees are in positions, both teaching and research, that create significant value in the university. Most do research on grant-funded projects.

Those who are in teaching positions carry numerous responsibilities, while building meaningful connections with their students. Right now, the university administration wants to cut wages that critical employees depend on for survival, attempting to leverage the COVID-19 pandemic to force a multi-year contract revision.

The challenges faced by graduate employees are real. In addition to demanding studies, financial uncertainty is always looming. I am a graduate employee, and I personally work part-time jobs outside the university to supplement my income. But this is not an option for all, including the many international students who are legally prohibited from working elsewhere.