Mailbag: Greatest threat to country is Trump

The greatest threat our country has ever faced is the tyrant currently occupying the White House.

My many concerns include Trump’s threats against the U.S. Postal Service and the related determination to prevent vote-by-mail nationally.

The USPS is an independent agency of the executive branch, explicitly authorized by the Constitution. It traces its roots to 1775 during the Second Continental Congress, when Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first postmaster general. It must be preserved, yet Trump is trying to destroy it.

In 2018, the White House openly called for selling the Postal Service to private corporations. Now, if he can’t sell it, he wants to destroy it.

Why would Donald Trump be so keen on letting the Postal Service crumble? Because this would increase Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 election. With social distancing measures set to continue until we find a vaccine, voting booths will be risky places come November.

There’s a strong push for a national vote-by-mail election. But you can’t vote by mail if there’s no Postal Service. Trump has urged states not to adopt vote-by-mail.