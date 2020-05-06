Mailbag: Handling pandemic depends on policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vickie Bailey wrote from Tangent (Mailbag, April 26) “Government Health Care Is a Bad Idea.” Her point that it isn’t working out well for Italy puzzles me.

All developed countries except the United States have some form of universal health care. No country in the world is spared by the pandemic. Handling it better or worse depends on public policy, not what system of health care you have.

She mentions Sweden and Singapore as good examples. They, like Italy, have universal health coverage. If anything, the pandemic underscores the need for universal health care, since we must not refuse to care for anyone who contracts it.

Dianne Farrell

Corvallis

