Mailbag: 'Hard Times' holds lessons for today

Re: April 17 editorial "How Pandemic Could Change Our Behaviors."

I recommend to readers the book "Hard Times" by Studs Terkel. In it he interviews not only those who lived through the Great Depression, but also goes into how it affected their children, grandchildren, friends and others who experienced that grim time. Terkel gives a brief introduction to each person. Terkel then relates these interviews nearly verbatim without judgment, slant or editorial comment.

I was born in 1930 — too young to be aware of the measures my parents took to take care of our family. However, I see the evidence in my brother — now 96 — 6 years older than me. I have heard him say of himself that he tends to be parsimonious, as were our parents.

Donna Ego

Sweet Home

