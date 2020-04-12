Mailbag: Health care is a human right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I write this, we have just learned that 10 million people are out of work due to the stay-at-home measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

At the same time, untold numbers of small business owners who many of us know and love are threatened with the loss of their livelihoods. Of course, along with the loss of these jobs comes the loss of medical insurance for those fortunate enough to have had it through their employment, or who paid for it through their earnings from their work.

It’s ironic that a disease affecting all of us is the cause of millions losing their access to health care. This is what happens when insurance is tied to employment, as it is in America’s unique system that treats health care as a commodity. What we are seeing is the magnification of the fact that even if you like your insurance, you have no control over whether you can keep it.

Even though many have yet to recognize it, this was always true, since employers constantly change their insurance or eliminate it altogether to control costs. If that wasn’t obvious before, it should be now.

We can assure that something good comes out of the tragedy we are facing if we open our minds. It’s time to reconsider whether access to health care is a privilege reserved for those who can afford it, or a human right.