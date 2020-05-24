Mailbag: Health care is a human rights law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to a study from Harvard researchers, “lack of health insurance is associated with as many as 44,789 deaths per year,” and 27.5 million people in the United States do not have health insurance.

With cases of COVID-19 rising in Oregon, people are losing jobs and running short on cash, many unable to afford health care anymore. If universal health care is given to all residents of the United States, then public health would rise and it would also decrease countrywide poverty.

In 1948, the United States and 47 other nations signed the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The document stated that “everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of oneself and one’s family, including... medical care.” The right to health care and other features is an obligated human rights law.

People deserve to be treated as people, and if only some people are able to have special rights, then that is excluding those who can’t. If you want to contribute to universal health care, you can cast your vote toward a candidate who has plans for improving or even making universal health care a thing.