Mailbag: Health strategy may miss mark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Results reported on two recent studies from investigators at Stanford University, released April 17, and University of Southern California, released April 20, suggest our current public health strategy may be missing the mark.

These two serology (antibody) testing studies, conducted in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties, suggest the estimates of the number of people infected by the coronavirus are 50 to 85-fold more than the number of confirmed cases. This is because the great majority of the normal population with normally functioning immune systems have no symptoms; their bodies are handling the infection.

An April 2, 2020, British Medical Journal article confirmed 78% of those infected have no symptoms; the World Health Organization reported 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic. The Stanford and USC studies estimated the infectious mortality rate at 0.1% to 0.2%, in the ballpark of seasonal influenza.