Mailbag: Help save the butterflies!

Corvallis is on the migratory path that the Western populations of monarch butterflies use each summer to migrate to Canada. These beautiful, endangered butterflies raise their caterpillars only on milkweed.

For the last two summers, I have raised 50 monarch butterfly caterpillars, with the help of neighbor kids and grandkids. I have several hundred milkweed plants, and I am giving them away. Please call me at 541-757-8649 if you would like some. They are very nice plants and do not need much care or water.

The population of monarch butterflies is only 2% of what it was 60 years ago when I was a kid collecting them. Sen. Jeff Merkley and others are sponsoring a bill that could help. Please do what you can to help save the monarch butterflies.

George Shaw

Corvallis

