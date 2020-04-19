Mailbag: Highway 20 story was a winner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Loved the article on Highway 20 in the April 6 GT.

Last September we drove the Great River Road from the headwaters of the Mississippi River at Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to where it enters the Gulf of Mexico in Venice, Louisiana. One of the high points of our trip was crossing the Mississippi on Highway 20.

At Dubuque the Great River Road crosses the Mississippi on Highway 20 and continues to Galena, Illinois. Between Dubuque and Galena, Highway 20 is a four-lane expressway with shops and homes in the center of the divided highway! It was weird to have houses and businesses in between the lanes of traffic.

When we taught at Lebanon High School, my carpool often thought about just passing by the school and driving on up into the Cascades for the day. At that time we did not think about driving all the way to Boston or even just to the Mississippi.

While Highway 20 parallels Western Boulevard in Corvallis, in Albany, New York, Highway 20 and Western Boulevard are one and the same. Perhaps at one time it was that way in Corvallis also.

Louise Marquering

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0