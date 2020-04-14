Mailbag: Implications of the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In this terribly fractured society, will the coronavirus pandemic bring us closer, or further tear us apart? Will it bring out the best in us or the worst in us?

Will society be fundamentally altered or will we rubber-band back into life as it was before? Despite the disaster planning of governments (federal, state and local) the response to this novel coronavirus was deeply flawed. Thousands of people will needlessly die as the result of government failures. Will those failures affect people’s trust in government? Will we, like our president, point our fingers in all directions, scattering blame like a sawed-off shotgun?

Will lack of medical insurance for millions of Americans affected by the pandemic result in a more robust medical insurance program? If so, what does that look like?

If education can be delivered effectively through electronic media, what are the implications for education? Will we need to continue to build and maintain expensive facilities? On our college campuses, will we need student housing? Will professors sell their lectures as independent contractors?