Mailbag: Iranians are dying unnecessarily

The coronavirus crisis presents an opportunity for compassion, and our response could help soften the standoff between our governments.

At the least we would gain friendship with ordinary Iranians, who bear the brunt of the suffering that this conflict between our governments has produced. Now is the time to remember the parable of the Good Samaritan. Let’s ask Congressman DeFazio, Senators Wyden and Merkley to advocate for humanitarian easing of sanctions against Iran, at least during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert M. Burton, MD

Corvallis

