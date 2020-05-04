Mailbag: Johnson best pick for local leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am Art Martinak, the former sheriff of Linn County, and I am supporting Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner. A lot has changed since I was your sheriff, but one thing has not. Linn County government is our local government and it affects our lives the most.

When I was sheriff I hired local men and women to be deputy sheriffs. It paid off then, and it is still paying off today. Many of those local deputies I hired are now in leadership positions at the Sheriff's Office.

Kerry Johnson is local, she was born and raised in Linn County and it has always been her home. During her life she has worked and volunteered in Linn County. She has been on the Linn County Fair board for 16 years, and in that position she has supported the youth of our county through the 4H and FAA fair. Kerry Johnson is on her second term as a Linn County Budget Committee member, which gives her an in-depth knowledge of all Linn County departments.

We don’t need someone with a history of working in Salem. We need a person with a history of working with people in Linn County. Kerry Johnson is that person. Please join me in voting Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner.

Art Martinak, Linn County Sheriff (Retired)

