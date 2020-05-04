Mailbag: Johnson will look out for everybody

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing this letter in support of my dear friend and colleague over the years as she looks to take the seat as a commissioner in this county that I hold near and dear to my heart. I know that Kerry will look out for all of the individuals who reside in Linn County.

Working with her in the past, she has always been so thorough in checking everything through before making a solid and sound decision. Kerry looks at every direction and every angle by which something could be approached and thinks about how it affects all sides of the equation. Most importantly, I know that she cares, 100% of the time.

Caring, I know is something Kerry has done throughout her years, as my husband and her mother were on the Linn County Fair Board together many moons ago. Since the youngest of ages she has always been extremely active in the county and its happenings and has not taken even the slightest of breaks with involvement since she began. As a lifetime Linn County resident, I feel that she knows, can and will express the needs of our community members in both rural and urban areas. She will be a great voice to merge any sort of disconnect that there has and may continue to be in making decisions that will benefit us all.

Betty Jo Smith

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0