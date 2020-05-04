Mailbag: Johnson will work hard for county

We are proud to announce our support of Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner. Our family has known Doug and Kerry Johnson for over 30 years. Our children went to school together from kindergarten to graduation, played sports together, and had plenty of sleepovers and trips together. We’ve seen them move through thick and thin.

Over the decades, we saw Kerry’s dedication to Linn County. Whether through their service at 4-H fairs, school events or around the community, Kerry was always there to support what is good for the community. We’ve seen her model these things so thoroughly that we now see them in her children.

She has a sense of adventure and willingness to try new things. She takes on new projects with an attention to detail we have rarely seen elsewhere. She knows how to work and work hard. We vouch for her commitment, determination, courage and effectiveness — as well as her devotion to Linn County business and families. She has the willingness to innovate, the work ethic to follow through, and skin in the game to back it up. We’ve worked alongside her at school fundraisers, kids' birthday parties, and other work projects where she has always worked to create a positive atmosphere. Kerri epitomizes all the right things for the county, and is a deserving candidate for the Linn County commissioner's position.